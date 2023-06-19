First Christian Church in Katy receives dozens of Pride flags and donations after thieves continue to steal them

KATY – The First Christian Church on Cinco Ranch Road near Katy is receiving support and donations from all over the country after their Pride flags continue to be stolen by thieves.

“I think this is too much hate in the world and this was my way of sort of countering that hate making it be just a little more positive, so this was my act of goodness,” Luis Salinas said.

Reverend Heather Tolleson said it happened over a dozen times this month. The most recent incident happened Sunday in broad daylight, and it was caught on camera.

On Monday, Heather and Luis meet for the first time. Mr. Luis drove from Montrose to donate a bag full of Pride flags after seeing KPRC’s story about thieves stealing them from the First Christian church near Katy several times this month.

“I just felt that this was horrible what people are doing. It’s such a hateful act just taking something from somebody just because of hate. So, I was just trying to counter that hate with a little good will for these people,” he said.

In addition to the flags from Mr. Louis, Tolleson also received dozens of flags from Austin, Fort Worth, Maryland, and Washington State. Earlier today, she got a package from Amazon.

“I really want to say thank you for your love, generosity and care. Your words of affirmation and courage enabled our com to be a little bolder, to love a little freer and to be reminded that love actually wins. It would be really easy to fall prey to hate,” Rev. Tolleson said.

On Sunday, cameras captured a man driving a black SUV pulling into the church, stealing the flags, and then sitting in the parking lot before leaving. Last Thursday, a man in a black truck stole several flags and just a few hours later, three individuals were seen on the property cutting them down.

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s just makes me laugh a little bit,” Rev. Tolleson said.

“If Jesus were alive today, what would he say about you engaging in these actions,” Salinas said.

Reverend Tolleson and her friend Amanda Rose spent the afternoon replacing the stolen flags and had a message to thieves.

“In the end love continues to win over and over again. That’s what we are going to preach. That’s what we are going to say and that’s who we are going to be in the community,” she said.

Reverend Tolleson plans to file another report with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.