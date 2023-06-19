‘7 Letters to my Daughters’: Successful CFO gets candid about love, life and creating legacy in newly released book

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned on my journey, it’s this: you don’t have to be everything, but you can be anything you put your mind to. There is always a way.”

Those are very wise words from a Houston woman who appears to not only have seen almost everything, but has experienced even more.

According to her official biography, Rani Puranik is a seasoned executive in the energy industry who brings a wealth of experience to her role as co-owner, executive vice president, and global chief financial officer of Houston-based Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM).

Known for her exceptional ability to drive innovation and achieve results, Puranik has earned a reputation as a dynamic and impactful leader, widely recognized and celebrated for her contributions to the field. Her expertise has been sought out by major media outlets, and she is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the energy sector.

And as amazing as she is in business - a true “fighter” in every sense of the word - the obstacles she’s overcome in her personal life are definitely inspirational.

This lioness, as she has referred to herself, is on a mission to inspire and empower others to be free and live their life with purpose beyond their lifetime. Hear her ROAR.

She was encouraged by her daughters, Bhakti and Sharayu, to share her story with the world.

Puranik has poured her soul into her newly released book, “7 Seven Letters to My Daughters: Light Lessons of Love, Leadership and Legacy.”

In her motivational piece, Puranik recounts seven transformative phases of her life and shares insight and perspective through her undeniable strength, spirit, optimism, and resilience growing up as the first-born child and “female” in a traditional Indian household.

In the book, she explains how, after going through various stages of life, we can re-invent ourselves along the way.

“There’s a popular science that says our cells are regenerated every seven years so, technically, we are new people every seven years. ‘7 Letters to My Daughters’ is basically my life divided into seven-year periods, and after every seven-year period, I have one letter,” Puranik explained in a video. “So, the synopsis is to see and realize every role that I play every seven years and the very distinct lessons that came with it.

Puranik shares her journey about love, life, leadership and also establishing legacy; which she says is really the meaning of the entire book.

She dives deep into the challenging and heart-wrenching moments that made her discover positive ways to keep moving forward by learning key facets of love, developing a unique leadership style in her family’s business, and being committed to inspiring all people to live authentically towards their legacy.

A book launch attended by more than 100 friends, colleagues, and well-wishers was held on May 24 at the Julia Ideson Library in downtown Houston. Puranik was refreshingly candid in a fireside chat discussion led by her longtime friend, NPR’s Ernie Manouse.

My thoughts? This book is a MUST READ! As a woman who has had my fair share of ups and downs, I relate to her journey, I celebrate her victories and I am inspired to “keep on keeping on,” as they say, while kicking down doors with my stilettos on! Oh yes, MEN, it’s a GREAT READ for you, too!

Happy Reading!