GALVESTON – Galveston police said a man is in stable condition after being shot Saturday night at the Moody Gardens Hotel.

Police said they were dispatched at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the shooting at the hotel. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on the sixth floor of the hotel.

Police said a woman was detained at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.