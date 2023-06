Sunday is Father’s Day. The day to celebrate fathers and fatherhood.

Merari Happy Father’s Day to our Dad and his favorite team 7 hours ago 0 Houston

People from across the Houston area shared their pictures of their fathers and husbands with their kids with KPRC.

Merari Happy Father’s Day to my daddy from your lil peanut 8 hours ago 0 Houston

We hope you enjoy this special day with the special men in your life. From all of us at KPRC 2, Happy Father’s Day!

Merari Happy Father’s Day to our daddy from your princess Rayne and your lil Bubba 8 hours ago 0 Houston

Bonnie Parker Happy Father's Day little brother I Love You and Miss you being so far away 5 hours ago 1 Houston

Meldav1 Happy Father’s Day to my guy! 21 yrs ago your the man that stepped up and helped guide our boys into adult hood. You loved them from day one as your own. Your an amazing dad & husband and so blessed to called you my husband. I love you babe! 6 hours ago 1 Houston

RNRoadWarrior My Uncle Kyle is the Dad I never had! 7 hours ago 1 Houston

Bonnie Parker Happy Father's Day Mr Gerald Goodson So handsome Musician who has written beautiful and funny traditional Country songs www.Reverbnation.com/roosterfish8 I Love You 8 hours ago 1 Houston