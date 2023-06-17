Woman charged after dangling infant out of third floor apartment window in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office arrested a woman Friday after they said she dangled her 4-month-old infant out of a third story apartment window in north Harris County.

According to the constable’s office, they responded to the Venti Apartment Complex located in the 14300 block of Ella Blvd Friday after receiving multiple calls of a woman dangling a small infant out of the third floor apartment window.

When deputies arrived, they got the baby to safety and detained the woman, who was identified as GreOndria Whitfield. During further investigation, it was revealed that during a verbal altercation, Whitfield displayed a loaded gun and threatened to shoot multiple members on scene.

Child Protective Services was contacted and told about the case. The child was released to a guardian on scene.

GreOndria Whitfield was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $40,000.00.