Some NW Harris County residents hit with power outage on one of the hottest days of 2023 following construction mistake

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Imagine being without power on one of the hottest days of the year.

“It’s not fun at all,” said Deanna Pearl.

How can it be? Especially when the sound of power generators are revving just a few driveways over.

Pearl is not alone in the struggle. Several others along Prospect Hill Drive and the surrounding area of this northwest Harris County community also were struggling without power.

CenterPoint confirmed to Robyne Patterson and other residents in an email that the power went off at around 3:30 p.m. Emails also revealed that approximately 55 homes were left without power. Patterson said residents were made aware that another company, Ezee Fiber, would be digging in the area.

Patterson said she heard machinery near her home at around 3:30 p.m. but then the sounds suddenly disappeared as did the power.

CenterPoint showed up at around 8 p.m. for repairs. Workers told KPRC 2 Investigates they expect to have the power back on shortly.

Ezee Fiber also provided a statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. As soon as we learned about the incident, we deployed our field leadership team to Willow Point, and they are actively on the ground working with CenterPoint to restore services as quickly as possible. We appreciate the community’s understanding as we expand Ezee Fiber’s state-of-the-art fiber network across Houston,” said CEO Matt Marino.