Recall issued for Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes on Trek Bicycles due to crash hazard

HOUSTON – Trek has issued a recall on its Promax Hydraulic Disc Brakes sold on Trek Bicycles due to a crash hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall involves Trek bicycles with revision 1 of the Promax Solve DSK-925 and Promax F1 DSK-927 hydraulic disc brakes installed as original equipment on the bicycle models listed in the table below.

Trek bicycles with revision 1 of the Promax Solve DSK-925 and Promax F1 DSK-927 hydraulic disc brakes installed as original equipment on the bicycle models

The serial number is printed on a sticker underneath the frame of the bicycle.

Buyers are asked to stop using the affected equipment and call their local authorized Trek dealer for a free inspection and repair. To check your bike’s serial number, click here to determine if your bike is included in the recall.

So far, Trek stated that it has received 195 reports of brake hoses detaching from the brake lever in the United States. No injuries have been reported.

The affected bikes were sold at Trek dealers nationwide or online at www.trekbikes.com from June 2021 through March 2023 for between $730 and $3,300.