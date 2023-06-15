‘Paw Patrol’ live shows coming to Houston this fall: What you need to know to not miss out🐶

HOUSTON – “PAW Patrol Live! ‘Heroes Unite’” will come to Houston this fall at the Hobby Center.

Show details

Organizers describe the show this way: “This brand-new production is an interactive live stage show, where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family!”

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!

About tickets

Tickets for all 8 shows are on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at www.pawpatrollive.com.

Tickets start at $45 plus additional fees. Tickets are available at the Hobby Center Box Office or online at www.thehobbycenter.org or www.ticketmaster.com. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $135 plus applicable fees. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opp with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket

Dates for the Houston shows at Hobby Center’s Sarofim Hall, 800 Bagby

Thursday, November 2 6:00 p.m.

Friday, November 3 10:00 a.m.

Friday, November 3 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 4 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 4:00 p.m.

Are you planning to go to the show? Have you attended before? Let us know what you think about these live entertainment shows surrounding kids’ TV, in the comments. (There just might be more than a few toddler moms -- like this author -- who want to know whether to go.)