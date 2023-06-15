Man accused of killing his grandparents injured in alleged shootout involving HCSO in NW Harris County

A suspect accused of killing his grandparents was injured in a shooting involving deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, authorities said.

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of killing his grandparents was injured in a shooting involving deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 11800 block of Cathy Drive in northwest Harris County at around midnight but the victims’ bodies were discovered about a mile away in the 12800 block of Foxburo during a welfare check, investigators said.

Watch the KPRC 2+ livestream below for more updates:

Deputies received reports that two people were killed by a family member on Foxburo. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, they were told the suspect was making comments about a murder he was involved in and located him on top of a roof at the Cathy Drive location. Gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was hit, Gonzalez said. He was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

Gonzalez said no deputies were injured in the incident.

“He was a bit hidden and when they encountered him, we believe gunfire was exchanged,” Gonzalez said. “We’re trying to confirm that he did indeed shoot but our initial indication was that he did fire at deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking him several times, at least.”

Update: suspect is said to be in fair condition. The two deceased persons (male 72 y.o. & female 70 y.o.) at the Foxburo residence, are believed to be the suspect’s grandparents. It appears that both sustained gunshot wounds. Both locations are in fairly close proximity,

1/2 https://t.co/bgKTuLrscb — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 15, 2023

Investigators are searching the home where they said the grandparents, a 72-year-old man and 70-year-old woman, were found. At this time, it is unclear how they died.

The investigation is ongoing.