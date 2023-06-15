Have you seen him? 34-year-old wanted in 2017 child sexual assault

Jose Maria Guerra Lopez is wanted for the sexual assault of a child.

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a 34-year-old man who is accused of sexually abusing a child.

According to Crime Stoppers, the Houston Police Department is currently searching for Jose Maria Guerra Lopez, for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the 11300 Block of Vanderford Drive that was reported to authorities on January 12, 2017.

Lopez is described as a 34-year-old with brown eyes and brown hair. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.