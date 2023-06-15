‘Bling ring’ reportedly shutting off vehicles: Watch what happens

A bedazzled “bling ring” that goes around an ignition area is reportedly stopping people from being able to start their vehicles.

KGO reported Wednesday that a woman’s car wouldn’t turn on after she installed a $5.99 sticker decoration about the size of a quarter around her vehicle’s start area.

Watch it happen here.

So why does this happen? KGO reported the bling ring interferes with the car’s transponder that sends a radio signal to the car’s anti-theft system. The bling ring has a metal backing that block’s the radio signal that allows the car to start.

“The anti-theft system determines someone is stealing the car, and it shuts down the engine,” the outlet reported.

When the woman’s bling ring was removed from her ignition area, the car started right up.

Amazon reportedly does have a warning on the website about the Bling Ring, but it’s buried in small print saying, “Please do not apply to car ignition if your car has anti-theft alarm. It messes with the electrical system...” KGO reported. The mega retailer did not respond to the report.

For the full report, go to KGO’s story.

Has this happened to you? Let us know in the comments.