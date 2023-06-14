93º

Woman says she fought off Conroe park attacker with her keys

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Police lights (WDIV)

CONROE, Texas – Police in Conroe said a woman was attacked by an unknown man while in a park Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday to Carl Barton Park located at 2500 S. Loop 336 E.

According to Conroe police, officers found the woman who said she was walking the blue trail when she was attacked from behind and thrown to the ground by an unknown man.

She told police she fought off the man by striking him with her keys and screaming. The man then took the woman’s keys and ran away on foot. Her keys were later found near the entrance to the trail.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries in the attack. They said she described the attacker as a man, approximately 5 feet tall, wearing a red shirt and shorts with dreads.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

