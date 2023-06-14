93º

Temporary restraining order issued for unpermitted boarding home in NE Harris Co. due to several violations

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Police tape (WDIV)

A temporary restraining order has been issued for a boarding home in northeast Harris County after deputies said they have identified several violations inside.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the unpermitted boarding home is in the 5610 block of E Mount Houston.

Gonzalez said members of the Harris County Boarding Home Detail/Homeless Outreach Team reported the violations and decided to issue a stop work order on the establishment.

As a result, nine individuals have been rehoused.

Additionally, Gonzalez said HCSO has been cracking down on unpermitted locations such as these.

