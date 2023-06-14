‘Lose Cruz’ super PAC plans to hound the Texas senator (and his podcast)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: : Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at a hearing with the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill on March 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee met to discuss the nomination of Phillip A. Washington to be Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Five years after Democrats came close to unseating Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas, a group of strategists has launched the “Lose Cruz” super PAC.

Backed by seven-figure funding, the super PAC will try to drive anti-Cruz messaging through rapid response, with ads online and on television. The first ad is expected next week.

“Ted Cruz has never been more vulnerable than he is this cycle,” said Sawyer Hackett, a Democratic strategist working as a senior adviser for the super PAC.

