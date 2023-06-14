Less expensive internet: Feds’ Affordable Connectivity Program connects eligible households to internet for less

Paloma Perez with the FCC shares how the program helps households get and afford the internet service they need for work, school, health care and more.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program is a government program that helps eligible households get the high-speed internet they need for work, school, health care and more. The ACP provides eligible households a savings of $30* per month toward internet service. Participating providers apply the monthly savings directly to internet bills for households signed up for the ACP. For households on qualifying Tribal lands, the savings is $75* per month. Eligible households can also receive a one-time savings of up to $100 toward the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers.

Paloma Perez, press secretary with the FCC, joined KPRC 2+ at 7 to share more about the program and how it's helping households get and afford the internet service they need for work, school, health care and more.

Ways households can qualify for the ACP include:

Their household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, about $60,000 a year for a family of four or $29,000 a year for an individual,

Anyone in the household, including children or dependents, participates in certain government assistance programs like SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, Federal Housing Assistance or other programs, or

Anyone in the household already receives a Lifeline benefit.

A household may also qualify for the ACP through a participating provider’s existing discount program.

For a full list of eligibility requirements and more information, visit GetInternet.gov.