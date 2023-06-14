Instant Pot and Pyrex parent company files for bankruptcy, but vows to continue sales

The parent company of Instant Pot and Pyrex has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing “global macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges” that have affected its business.

In a release Monday, Instant Brands said it plans to keep operating while it restructures.

“In recent months, we have been working closely with all of our financial stakeholders to position the Company for its next phase of success,” said Ben Gadbois, Instant Brands’ president and CEO.

To continue reading, visit nbcnews.com.