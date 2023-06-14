93º

LIVE

Local News

Foul play suspected after woman’s body found in northeast Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Body, crime, Harris County
Police lights (WDIV)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the body was found in the 5800 block of Brunswick Street.

Foul play is suspected in the case. Homicide investigators are en route to the scene.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email