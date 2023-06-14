Foul play suspected after woman’s body found in northeast Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s body was found in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 5800 blk of Brunswick. The body of a deceased female was discovered, foul play is suspected. PIO, CSI & Homicide Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/osexpUGUXB — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 14, 2023

The sheriff’s office said the body was found in the 5800 block of Brunswick Street.

Foul play is suspected in the case. Homicide investigators are en route to the scene.