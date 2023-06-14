Fort Bend County Judge KP George, organization address homelessness in county

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George, along with Fort Bend area nonprofit organizations, held a news conference Wednesday to announce the Community and Economic Development Agreement between the county and the nonprofit Attack Poverty.

The agreement will allocate funds for a multiphase transitional housing program to strengthen under-resourced communities through education and revitalization efforts, according to a news release. By addressing the housing needs of individuals and families, the program also aims to create a solid foundation for economic and social growth within the county.

George and these other community members and advocates will attend the news conference: Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff, Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy, Fort Bend Economic Development Director Carlos Guzman, Attack Poverty Chief Executive Officer Brandon Baca with Attack Poverty, and Parks Youth Ranch Executive Director Shannan Stavinoha. They elaborated on various aspects of the agreement, such as the funding allocation, the timeline for the transitional housing program and the anticipated impact on the local economy.