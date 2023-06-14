Family of woman whose body was found floating in east Harris County reservoir pleading for public’s help

HOUSTON – Investigators are searching for a killer after a woman’s body was found in the Sheldon Reservoir in East Harris County Saturday morning.

The investigation is taking place as that woman’s family continues to plea for answers.

“She was loved, she was loved so much,” said Liza Guzman who is 29-year-old Stephanie Carrizal’s sister. “All I just think about is the good times, and the good memories that we had.”

Memories of the mother of three, described as a free spirit who loved to dance, are now overshadowed by her unexpected death

“It was Saturday and they told me they needed to talk to me. I kind of felt it,” said Stephanie’s mother, Christine Carrizal.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators delivered earth-shattering news to the family Sunday about their loved one’s body being found by a fisherman near a wooded area in the reservoir.

“It just hurt a lot, it hurt a lot,” Guzman said.

Officials are working to determine whether a stolen SUV pulled from the reservoir Saturday has anything to do with Carrizal being found in the same body of water just a few miles away.

To help with the tragedy, the family has set up a GoFundme.

They’re hoping the public can help with funeral expenses and the three children she leaves behind.

More than anything they and investigators are hoping for information about what happened.

“Whether you think it’s small detail, big detail, any detail. Reach out to somebody, and let us know anything,” said Stephanie’s aunt, Denise Martinez.