Astros right-hand pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. out for rest of season after surgery on forearm

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros said right-hand pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season after having surgery on his right forearm.

The team said McCullers underwent surgery Tuesday evening to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur.

McCullers is expected to return to pitching during the 2024 season.

The team said McCullers originally injured the flexor tendon in his right forearm while pitching in Game 4 of the 2021 American League Division Series against the White Sox. The tendon was aggravated while throwing a bullpen session in West Palm Beach in February of this season.

“After the injury happened in February, Lance worked his tail off to get back on the mound,” Astros General Manager Dana Brown said. “This guy is a warrior and did everything in his power to get back. But each time he built himself up to an increased pitch total off the mound, the pain would come back. It’s unfortunate, but we look forward to him being back on the mound next season.”

The team said McCullers is 49-32 in his Major League career with a 3.48 ERA (278ER/718.2IP) with 800 strikeouts in 718.2 innings pitched and a .215 opponents batting average. He is 28-11 in his career at Minute Maid Park with a 2.67 ERA, which is the lowest ERA in franchise history at Minute Maid Park among starting pitchers (min. 60 GS). He has also posted a 3.47 ERA in 72.2 career postseason innings, the latter ranking second in franchise history.