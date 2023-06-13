Ambulance catches fire in west Harris County, traffic being diverted at State Highway 99 near Interstate 10

An ambulance caught on fire in west Harris County on Tuesday.

HOUSTON – An ambulance caught on fire on Tuesday in west Harris County and is impacting traffic.

Drivers are being redirected at State Highway 99 close to Interstate 10.

Preliminary: ambulance was occupied with 3 persons; two attendants and a patient. All are safe, however one of the attendants is experiencing some pain and will be transported along with the patient. https://t.co/MLyJPWocZI — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 13, 2023

The vehicle was leaking fuel. There were two attendants inside and a patient.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said everyone is going to be OK. One of the attendants has some pain and is being taken to the hospital along with the patient.