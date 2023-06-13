91º

Local News

Ambulance catches fire in west Harris County, traffic being diverted at State Highway 99 near Interstate 10

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Fire, Traffic
An ambulance caught on fire in west Harris County on Tuesday. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An ambulance caught on fire on Tuesday in west Harris County and is impacting traffic.

Drivers are being redirected at State Highway 99 close to Interstate 10.

The vehicle was leaking fuel. There were two attendants inside and a patient.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said everyone is going to be OK. One of the attendants has some pain and is being taken to the hospital along with the patient.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

