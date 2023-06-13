2 Houston area men charged with burning down 3-story medical center under construction in Spring

The Department of Justice said two men from around the Houston area are now in jail after their role in a building fire in the Spring area last year.

According to information provided by the United States Department of Justice, authorities arrested Jason Vernon Rogers on June 13 in regard to this case.

The other suspect, 52-year-old Truong Quoc Duong, remains in custody on the same charges following his arrest in March.

The DOJ stated that, back on Nov. 21, 2022, both Duong and Rogers allegedly set fire to a three-story medical center under construction on I-45 North in Spring.

Charging documents show that the fire resulted in burn injuries to a firefighter and damages to the building and fire truck, which exceeded $1 million.

It went on to say, Duong was driving a Jeep on the date of the fire with Rogers as his passenger. Duong allegedly let Rogers out near the building.

The charges report that Rogers then entered the building with a full backpack but left after several minutes without it. They allegedly later contacted each other and met up at a local restaurant.

Investigators say the fire had erupted after both Duong and Rogers had left the area.

Firefighters reported that it took several hours to extinguish the flames, but the building was completely destroyed, as was a wall to an adjoining car wash.

“According to testimony at his detention hearing, Truong owned a pet store in the strip mall next to the location of the fire. He allegedly rented the location from the same landlord who owned the now-destroyed building. The judge heard that Truong had stopped paying rent and abandoned his store before the lease expired, and the landlords sued him. Several days after, the fire occurred, according to information presented in court,” the DOJ said.

When Duong was arrested, authorities allegedly discovered several 2-liter bottles filled with gasoline as well as numerous unregistered firearm suppressors in his vehicle.

If convicted, Duong and Rogers each face up to 40 years in prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.