White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated Hatch Act, government watchdog says

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House April 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Later today, U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated a law intended to prevent federal employees from using their offices to influence elections when she repeatedly referred to “mega MAGA Republicans” in the run-up to the 2022 midterms, a government watchdog agency said.

In a letter first shared with NBC News, the Office of Special Counsel determined that Jean-Pierre’s choice of words in referring to Republican candidates was in violation of the Hatch Act.

“Because Ms. Jean‐Pierre made the statements while acting in her official capacity, she violated the Hatch Act prohibition against using her official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election,” Ana Galindo‐Marrone, who leads the agency’s Hatch Act Unit, wrote in a June 7 letter.

For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.