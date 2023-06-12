Suspect wanted for murder after body of possible homeless man found in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – Investigators are searching for a suspect accused in the death of a man whose body was found by a passerby in downtown Houston.

Richard Denton Needham, 39, has been charged with murder.

According to Houston police, on June 3 about 6:30 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to 400 Franklin Street after a passing motorist found a 66-year-old man unresponsive. Responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

An autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined the man’s cause of death to be from blunt force trauma. His identity is pending verification, but investigators said it appears he was homeless.

Further investigation identified Needham as the suspect in this case and, on June 7, he was charged for his role in the incident.

Needham remains at large. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.