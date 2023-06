Mayor Sylvester Turner is holding a news conference on Monday to provide information on the 2023 Beat the Heat program.

This is the 18th time officials have organized the initiative. The Houston Health Department, Reliant, and Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia will attend. This program helps seniors stay cool in the summer by giving AC units to those who qualify.