Harris County to offer free child care with pilot program

Harris County is launching a pilot program Monday to help parents with child care for free.

The program is called Early REACH and it stands for Raising Educational Access for Children in Harris County. Early Reach will be accepting applications on a rolling basis to fill 800 to 1,000 spaces across the county within existing child care programs to serve even more children.

This program is aimed at supporting parents who may be working or going to school. It not only helps parents fight against child care deserts, but also help child care centers recover from financial struggles they may have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is available for children 4 years old or younger and the length of the pilot program is two to four years long for now.

Parents who apply for the program can pick one of the many facilities on the list.

You can apply for the program on the Early REACH website.