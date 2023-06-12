Dads enjoy free admission to Typhoon Texas for Father’s Day

HOUSTON – This Father’s Day, dads will enjoy free admission at Typhoon Texas for a full day of raft rides, tube slides, body slides, wave pool fun and in-park entertainment for the entire family.

“We’re delighted to offer the best gift anyone could give their dad – the gift of time with the family,” says Typhoon Texas General Manager Jesse Benavidez.

Typhoon Texas offers more than a mile of winding, twisting slide paths, Texas-size wave pool, Lazy River the length of more than five football fields and children’s Gully Washer with a gigantic, 800-gallon water bucket, slides and more than 100 spray areas.

The Texas-themed waterpark serves up authentic Texas barbecue, slow smoked onsite daily served with zesty BBQ sauce made from scratch. Guests 21 and over also can enjoy draft and bottled beer, cocktails and frozen alcoholic drinks in the Double T Bar.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway.

Free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets are available. Go to www.TyphoonTexas.com for attraction information, cabana rentals and season passes.

How to get free tickets

Simply purchase a full-price day ticket at the Typhoon Texas ticket window on Father’s Day and dad gets in free.

Father’s Day hours are 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Offer valid only on Sunday, June 18.

ALERT! Given the waterpark’s early season crowds, families are encouraged to visit www.facebook.com/typhoontexas for updates on Typhoon Texas’ Father’s Day capacity levels.