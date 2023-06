(KPRC 2, Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Screen still from crash in the 8300 block of Fuqua.

HOUSTON – An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after a crash that killed a man and a woman in southeast Houston Sunday night.

The crash happened in the 8300 block of Fuqua.

The woman and man who died were in their 30s, Houston Police Department said.

HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said the victims’ car -- a red Volkswagen SUV -- crossed the median into the opposite lanes of traffic before striking a tree.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.