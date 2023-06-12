36-year-old wanted for continuous sexual abuse of child after victim comes forward

36-year-old wanted for continuous sexual abuse of child after victim came forward

Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of sexually abusing a child for years.

According to Crime Stoppers Houston, police are searching for 36-year-old Morris Cruz Martinez after officers received a report of sexual abuse.

The abuse allegedly occurred in the 5000 block of Markwood Lane from April 2019 to Sept. 2021.

Houston police said during the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by Martinez.

It is unclear what the relationship between the child and the adult was prior to the crime.

Martinez was described only as a 36-year-old Hispanic man.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.