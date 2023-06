HARRIS COUNTY – Storms moving into the Houston area have made their presence known in the form of power outages.

According to the CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker, as of 10:20 p.m., more than 79,000 customers are without power in the Harris and Montgomery County areas.

Most of the outages are centered in the north and northeast sections of Harris County. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning had been in effect for that part of Harris County.

To view the CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker, click here.