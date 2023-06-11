Amber Alert issued for 2 girls believed abducted from south Texas town

DILLEY, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for two girls who are believed to have been abducted from a south Texas town.

According to the DPS Amber Alert, authorities are looking for Maya Borrego, 8, and Bea Borrego, 6.

Maya and Bea were last seen in the 100 block of W. Buena Vista Street in Dilley, Texas.

Maya was last see wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans while Bea was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Cassandra Alvarez (Texas DPS)

DPS identified the suspect in their disappearance as 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Dilley Police Department at 830-965-2113.