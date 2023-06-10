Northbound lanes closed on North Freeway at FM 1960 after 18-wheeler catches fire

HARRIS COUNTY – An 18-wheeler hauling a trailer with some type of tar product inside has caught fire, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Traffic alert! @HCSOTexas units and Ponderosa FD responded to an incident on North Fwy above 1960. An 18-wheeler, possibly hauling a trailer with some-type of tar product has caught fire. All North Fwy, northbound main lanes, are shut down. Avoid the area, exit Rankin. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/XgmhbKSebG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 10, 2023

The sheriff’s office said this is happening on the North Freeway above FM 1960.

Houston Transtar cameras showed one northbound lane was getting by earlier. The sheriff’s office said all northbound lanes are now shutdown. They also said to avoid the area and to take the Rankin Road exit.