Northbound lanes closed on North Freeway at FM 1960 after 18-wheeler catches fire

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

I-45 at Richey (Houston Transtar)

HARRIS COUNTY – An 18-wheeler hauling a trailer with some type of tar product inside has caught fire, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said this is happening on the North Freeway above FM 1960.

Houston Transtar cameras showed one northbound lane was getting by earlier. The sheriff’s office said all northbound lanes are now shutdown. They also said to avoid the area and to take the Rankin Road exit.

