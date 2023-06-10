Watch Live: Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during Houston-area’s fourth gun buyback event

HOUSTON – A gun buyback event is taking place in Houston on Saturday.

This is a part of mayor Sylvester Turner’s One Safe Houston initiative.

2nd gun buyback program to take place in Alief Saturday; Here’s what you need to know, what not to bring

People can attend from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at NRG Park’s Yellow Lot.

Officials’ goal is to get guns off the streets to prevent violent crimes. People can return their guns without having to get out of their cars.

Houstonians can remain completely anonymous during the process.

Those turning in guns will receive gift cards from $50-200. The gift card depends on what type of gun you have.

Police encourage people to unload their guns and keep them in the trunk or backseat.

This is the fourth gun buyback event in the Houston-area.

The Houston Police Department said the other two events took in 2,045 guns.

Officers also said violent crime is down by 14%. They hope this holistic approach will help crime continue to go down.

“The whole purpose really is to get guns off the street when people no longer need them or want them, or somebody has passed away and they don’t know what to do with them. That way it alleviates the worry of somebody breaking into their house and stealing a firearm, when in reality they didn’t know what to do with them,” Houston Police Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said.

HPD said you cannot return privately manufactured guns or ghost guns. There is a 25 gun return limit per person.