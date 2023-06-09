Triple shooting outside north Houston strip club leaves 2 men dead, 1 hurt

An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed, and another left wounded outside a north Houston strip club early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of West Rankin Road at around 2 a.m.

Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said the three men were walking towards the cabaret, only to be turned away by a security guard at the door as they were shutting down for the night.

As the men walked back to their vehicles, two suspects approached them and began demanding money, police said.

The men refused, and that was when police said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and started shooting at them. All three men, who appeared to be unarmed, were hit.

The men, who appeared to be in their mid-30s, were rushed to an area hospital where two of them later died. A third man remains hospitalized in unknown condition.

Police said two black-colored SUVs were seen leaving the area, but it’s unclear if they were involved.

Information on the alleged shooters is unknown at this time, and investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the strip club.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308--3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS