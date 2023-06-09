HOUSTON – Hey Houston,

Schools are out for the kiddos and summer vacation is here! I bet many of you have your travel plans, but things seem to be heating up already. With temperatures predicted to hit the triple digits next week, it may be time to get your car ready for summer.

If you’re taking a road trip, I suggest making a car care checklist to prepare. Here are some recommendations from AAA:

• Check your tires and pressure

• Replenish emergency kit supplies

• Test your battery

• Top off engine oil and other fluids

• Listen to and feel the brakes

• Replenish emergency kit supplies

• Check your air-conditioning

• Replace wiper blades and replenish windshield cleaner

Need any ideas on where to travel this summer? Check out Community Producer Briana Zamora-Nipper’s article on breathtaking Texas travel destinations.

My absolute favorite location on her list is the Natural Bridge Caverns, the largest commercial cave in the state. What a gem!

Have a great weekend & stay cool.