Storms topple trees, cause damage in Houston area

HOUSTON – Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Viewers from across the Houston metro area shared their photos of the storms as they moved through.

Brother took this shot while working on the tow boat near the Lynchburg Ferry.

Some viewers reported trees, branches and power lines down as strong winds blew through. Multiple counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at some point Thursday afternoon.

Power pole down at Barbara Bush Elementary

A viewer in League City also reported seeing hail.

Taken from my balcony this evening Stay safe. Turn around and don't drown!