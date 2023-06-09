70º

Storms topple trees, cause damage in Houston area

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Storms near Lynchburg Ferry area (Namzurk)

HOUSTON – Powerful storms moved through the Houston area Thursday afternoon. Viewers from across the Houston metro area shared their photos of the storms as they moved through.

Stormy night in Baytown

Houston
LexusNan

Rain is on it’s way!

Houston
namzurk

Brother took this shot while working on the tow boat near the Lynchburg Ferry. 👀

Houston

Some viewers reported trees, branches and power lines down as strong winds blew through. Multiple counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at some point Thursday afternoon.

HappyHiveVibez

Friday Pool Day Cancelled

Houston
MatthewLC

Power pole down at Barbara Bush Elementary

Houston
elainesayers

Yard damage

Houston
Dawn S,DawnSavage

Ranch Country in Hockley, TX. Tree through side of house.

Houston

A viewer in League City also reported seeing hail.

GeoffDF

Hail in League City

League City
Lynette Zardenetta

Taken from my balcony this evening Stay safe. Turn around and don’t drown! Lynette Zardenetta

Houston
Raymond Brouillard

Driving west on the seawall as storm approaches the island. Photo by: Ray Brouillard

Houston

