Looking for a free spay or neuter? Local nonprofit teams up with city of Houston to offer services

Staffers with Houston PetSet would like to remind pet owners how important it is to spay and neuter their pets.

And now, through a partnership with the city of Houston, the service is free.

If you’re still on the fence about having them spayed or neutered, experts said the surgery could be a lifesaver for your pet.

“Behaviorally, [it] prevents any behavior issues. Prevents roaming. Keeps them from turning aggressive,” Lisa Tynan with PetSet said. “They can get reproductive cancers just like humans can.”

Aside from the health benefits, making sure you’re doing your part to stop unwanted litters is another big reason to sign up.

“This is an amazing city. [With] NASA, [the] energy sector. Hosting the world cup,” Tynan said. “But we have this dirty little secret that we’re trying to bring to light. If the animals are suffering, it’s indicative that people are suffering too. We hope people will pay attention.”

This service is currently available to pets owned by residents in the city of Houston, but there are vouchers available for large dogs regardless of an owner’s residency.

For all the details and to sign up, go to Houston PetSet.org.