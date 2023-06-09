‘Justice was finally served’: Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of HPD Chief Finner’s 26-year-old nephew

HOUSTON – A jury has announced what the prison sentence will be for the suspect accused of killing a 26-year-old man who was the nephew of the Houston Police Department’s chief.

According to District Attorney Kim Ogg, 30-year-old Charles Breed III shot and killed Chief Troy Finner’s nephew, Terrance Leigh Finner III, on Jan. 11, 2018.

Ogg said her team believes Breed killed Terrance Finner for his jewelry and other belongings.

Authorities said the victim reportedly ran after-hours clubs and was training as a boxer.

On the night of the deadly altercation, both Turner and Breed were said to have been at a bar off Richmond Avenue. Investigators said they then left together and headed toward Houston’s Third Ward, where Breed often stayed at a friend’s house.

Surveillance video reportedly shows Terrance Finner stopped the car on a dark area of 5000 Paige Street near Southmore.

Turner and Breed both allegedly got out of the car. As Breed pulled out a gun, Finner squared up to defend himself.

Breed reportedly fired five times, hitting Finner four times, including three times in the back. Breed then took Finner’s chains and satchel before rifling through his pockets for his wallet.

Breed was arrested shortly after. A Harris County jury convicted Breed of murder Friday.

Breed, who was facing life in prison, agreed to a 50-year sentence instead of going through the punishment phase of the trial.

After the sentencing, the victim’s sister gave an impact statement about losing her brother.

“Justice was finally served,” she said in court.

“This case shows that gun violence can affect anybody’s family, including the chief of police, and our hearts go out to the victim’s friends and family. He was just out socializing with friends and ended up dead in a robbery-murder,” DA Kim Ogg said. “This defendant made the decision to use a gun to take what didn’t belong him and killed a man who considered him a friend.”