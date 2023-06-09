71º

Fire caused by lightning strike damages 12 units at northwest Harris County apartment complex

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Fire at London Park Apartments (Harris County Fire Marshal's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Some residents at a northwest Harris County apartment complex have been displaced after a fire tore through the complex Thursday.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Klein Fire Department responded to the London Park Apartments located in the 14500 block of Bammel North Houston Road. The fire was first reported at 6:02 p.m.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike, according to the fire marshal’s office.

No injuries have been reported and the damage was contained to one building.

In total, 12 units were impacted and an unknown number of residents have been displaced.

The Ponderosa Fire Department and Little York Fire Department provided mutual aid.

