Rising comedian Matt Rife stops in Sugar Land on 115-date world tour

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 18: Comedian Matt Rife performs on day four of the NOHO Comedy Festival at Ha Ha Cafe Comedy Club on May 18, 2018 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Sugar Land, are you ready to laugh?

Rising star Matt Rife will be making a stop in the Greater Houston area later this year during his 115-date world tour titled ProbleMATTic.

Rife, who is gaining popularity as a standup comic and viral social media star, was once a regular on the MTV and VH1 show Wild ‘N Out.

Currently, the 27-year-old has around four million followers on Instagram.

He is most known for his ability to work and engage the crowd in most of his jokes.

Rife will be headlining at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land on Nov. 17.

His other Texas stops will be the same month in Fort Worth, Irving, and San Antonio. The show in Austin is already sold out.

Click here for tickets.