RECOGNIZE THEM? Man, woman wanted after shooting on METRO bus in north Houston leaves 2 injured

Man and woman wanted in connection to shooting on METRO bus in north Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department released surveillance photos Thursday of a man and woman accused of shooting two people while on a METRO bus in north Houston over the weekend.

The shooting, which happened around 6:55 p.m. at Bauman Road and Tidwell Road, left a 29-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman injured.

On Sunday, June 4, witnesses told police that a man and woman entered the bus and got into an argument with some other riders about bus fare.

When the bus got to Tidwell and Bauman, one of the suspects, a man, told a woman to get off the bus. When she refused, the male suspect got off the bus and then pulled out a weapon and started shooting through the bus window.

Two women were shot, one in the shoulder and one in the wrist. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.