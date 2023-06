HOUSTON – Police are searching for a missing 65-year-old woman who was last seen in east Houston.

Cynthia Marie was last seen leaving the 900 block of Altic Street Thursday. She was headed in an unknown direction.

She was last seen wearing a red blouse and light blue jeans.

Police said Marie has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

If you have seen her, you are asked to call Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.