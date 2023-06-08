Houston man helps police track down stolen equipment using Apple AirTag

HOUSTON – A Houston man reportedly helped police track down his stolen equipment using an Apple AirTag last month.

According to officials, the man filed a report with Houston Police Department on May 19 and detectives were able to quickly track down his property on May 26.

“It’s nice to be able to participate in having someone get caught,” the victim said.

This victim told KPRC 2 that he did not want his name or face revealed but said he is relieved HPD found the items.

“We were shocked of course. But, we live in the day and age that we don’t let stuff like that bother us,” he said.

The victim said his trailer and golf cart were both stolen from the Extra Space Storage facility on the Katy Freeway last month.

He had an Apple AirTag on the equipment.

“We hid it so well that the thieves obviously couldn’t find it because I guarantee you, they were notified many times that they were near an AirTag that wasn’t theirs,” the victim said.

Detectives tracked the AirTag and equipment about seven miles away at a home connected to an open industrial lot on Lockwood Drive.

Court documents reveal the suspect Nesean Robinson was caught on surveillance cameras at the storage unit and officers found the golf cart with part of its serial number ripped off.

“Who knows the minds of thieves. Who knows the minds of people who want to steal from other people,” the victim told said.

SWAT Officers say they also found surveillance systems at the home, a money counter, a jar full of marijuana along with a box full of promethazine, and a bag full of prescription pills.

During a search of the property, officers also discovered a pile of cut catalytic converters and evidence of stolen handguns that were advertised on Robinson’s Instagram page.

Robinson was charged with theft. He posted a $30,000 bond. His next court appearance will be in August.

Court documents reveal Robinson has a lengthy criminal record with prior convictions that date back to 2009.

The 31-year-old was also convicted for Tampering with Records back in 2017.

He has also been charged with Possession of Marijuana, driving with a suspended license, driving while his license was invalid or suspended with a previous conviction, theft, and burglary of a building.