Chick-fil-A Sienna Crossing is no stranger to community events. This summer it is hosting eight kids camps.

Owner Tony Levine started the camp five years ago. The goal was to have 25 kids sign up, and now they were overwhelmed with campers.

This year, Levine opened the signup site at 10 a.m., and by 10:27 a.m. all 200 slots were filled.

Kids learned how to work the cashier, drive-thru, dining and kitchen. By the end of the day, kids learned how to work at a business and say “my pleasure!”