Another sentence delay for former Houston Director of Council Relations William-Paul Thomas

HOUSTON – Delayed again.

After the third time proved not to be the charm for former Director of City Council Relations for the City of Houston William-Paul Thomas, there were expectations he would be sentenced on June 20.

However, federal legal records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates show the sentencing date for Thomas has been pushed back to the first week of October.

Thomas initially was supposed to have been sentenced on Nov. 28, 2022, but that was delayed to Feb. 21. Then in January, a new date of March 27 was established, which was scrapped for June 20. Now, October 2 at 8:30 a.m. in the downtown Houston federal courtroom is the new working date.

There is no reason listed for this latest delay, according to federal records, and the motion to “continue sentencing” was requested by Thomas.

Thomas took the unusual step of walking into federal court last summer and admitting guilt prior to being indicted or formally charged.

Thomas was convicted of conspiracy tied to cash bribes in exchange for changing a bar’s classification to a restaurant during the pandemic.

Thomas’ conviction only came to light after he abruptly resigned. The sudden departure caught Mayor Sylvester Turner and his administration off guard.

Back in March, former U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick told KPRC 2 Investigates when asked about a potential delay in June: “A fourth continuance. It wouldn’t shock me but it would be a little bit out of the ordinary, and that would certainly tell me that there has got to be something else going on behind the scenes that is just extraordinary.”

In Feb. 2020, KPRC 2 Investigates exposed Thomas as one of two city directors who received and had conversations about a $500,000 offer made to the mayor’s office for assistance in closing a private land deal.

Following the conspiracy conviction, KPRC 2 also showed Thomas working against the city to assist private businessman Jason Yoo in an effort to eliminate hefty fines and “liquidated damages” he had racked up within the Houston Airport System.

Yoo was also the author of the email sent to Thomas and fellow city Director Andy Icken offering $500,000 to close the land deal.

KPRC 2 Investigates will continue to follow the sentencing of Thomas and report on any developments when they happen.