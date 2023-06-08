77º

11-year-old shot by unintentional round in NE Houston; Adult man now being questioned by police

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

A child has reportedly been shot after police said she was struck by unintentional gunfire in northeast Houston.

According to Houston police, the shooting took place in the 3000 block of Buck on Wednesday night at around 9:10 p.m.

HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson said a woman said she saw a pistol in the grass near the residence. The woman then picked up the firearm and took it inside before she called a male neighbor to come over and look at the gun.

The neighbor then allegedly started messing with the gun and caused it to discharge.

Investigators say they believe the 11-year-old child was inside the neighboring home when she was hit by the unintentional round that went through a wall.

The young girl was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

At this time, police said an adult man is being questioned.

