Meet KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship winner and Stephen F. Austin HS senior Yamin Angel

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

The winner of the bonus $2,500 scholarship is Stephen F. Austin High School senior Yasmin Angel.

The founder and president of Austin’s crochet club, Angel has the heart of helping others.

“I extended my love for crochet to others, which they used to help their own communities by crocheting plastic mattresses, hearts for hospice, and scarves,” Angel shared in her scholarship submission essay.

After witnessing her younger sister, who has been diagnosed with epilepsy, have a seizure, Angel joined Service For Humanities to help push education and compassion amongst her community.

Angel, who is ranked number 20 out of 560 students in her senior class, plans to attend Northeastern University in Boston and study computer science.

Yasmin Angel, the 21st KPRC 2-American Furniture Warehouse Senior Scholarship winner for 2023! (KPRC 2)

