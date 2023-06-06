Suspect wanted for child porn shot by police before killing himself at home in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Texas – A man was shot by a Deer Park officer after they say he showed a firearm while police were conducting a search warrant on Tuesday morning.

According to Deer Park police, officers went to the 2500 block of Pickerton Drive to execute the warrant on a suspect accused of promotion of child pornography.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 a.m., the homeowner opened the door and stated that the suspect was inside asleep.

Officers then reportedly approached the suspect and commanded him to come outside. The suspect failed to follow the orders and instead revealed a firearm.

He was shot by a Deer Park officer one time before he turned the gun on himself. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pasadena Police Department and Harris County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an investigation.