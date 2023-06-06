Houston Health Department offers mpox vaccines during Houston Pride events to mitigate spread

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 03: A vial of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine sits on a table at a pop-up vaccination clinic which opened today by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at the West Hollywood Library on August 3, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on August 1st over the monkeypox outbreak which continues to grow globally. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Although monkeypox cases are currently down, the Houston Health Department has encouraged those who plan to attend Houston Pride to take safety precautions to prevent a resurgence this summer.

The health department emphasizes safety precautions during gatherings, especially for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men due to their higher risk of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox.

Staff with the department will offer mpox vaccines and health education across the city during June for Pride Month.

In May, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert warning of a possible mpox breakout as people plan to gather for events and festivals during the summer.

Currently, the department reports about two mpox cases a month. It has reported 727 Houston cases since the outbreak began in 2022. The CDC has reports of more than 30,000 cases nationwide.

The department will provide mpox vaccines and provide health education at the following locations:

Protect the H Night, 2111 Fannin St., Thursdays, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., until July 13

Community Pride Bash, The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St., Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rock The Runway 2023 Fashion Show, RISE Rooftop, 2600 Travis St., Thursday, June 22, 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. (education only)

Council Member Abbie Kamin’s Second Annual Families with Pride, Levy Park, 3801 Eastside St., Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Civic Heart (formerly Change Happens), McGregor Park, 5225 Calhoun Rd., Tuesday, June 27, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The department said it will add other mpox mobile clinics to the events calendar later this month.

Things you should know about mpox vaccine

People need two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine for protection against mpox. The regimen calls for people to get the second dose four weeks after the first one.

What are the signs of mpox?

Mpox is a rare disease caused by a virus in the same family of viruses as smallpox. People with mpox often get a rash on their hands, feet, chest, face, mouth or genital area. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy, according to the release. The incubation period is about three weeks. During this time, a person does not have symptoms and may feel fine. The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.

Other symptoms include flu-like illness such as fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. It spreads from person to person through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact and sexual contact, release stated.

People needing more information about mpox shots, Pride event mobile vaccination clinics, prevention tips and resources can visit HoustonHealth.org or call the department’s call center at 832-393-4220.