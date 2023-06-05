Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces $20.5M proposed program to help residents with rent, food costs

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces $20.5M proposed program to help residents with rent and food costs.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced the proposed $20.5 million Uplift Harris program on Monday during a news conference to help low-income residents with rent, food costs, and other issues.

The initiative is a guaranteed income program, and officials are hoping it will reduce poverty. Uplift Harris would also help people with transportation, housing, utilities, and care.

Commissioners are voting on whether to approve the program on Tuesday.

“Under the program, up to 1,500 families living below 200% of the federal poverty line – approximately $40,000 for a family of four – will receive $500 per month to support their household needs. Uplift Harris will run for 18 months beginning this fall,” Ellis said.